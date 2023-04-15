NBA Twitter, Kings Fans Go Wild After Sac's Playoff Win Over Warriors

NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings' Game 1 win vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 17 years since their last NBA playoff appearance, the Kings made a splash in their postseason return, pulling out a thrilling 126-123 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

A back-and-forth game throughout, Sacramento ultimately nabbed the win, thanks in part to De'Aaron Fox's (38 points) and Malik Monk's (32 points off the bench) herculean effort on the offensive end.

Playoff Beam: Activated 🔦🟣 pic.twitter.com/FLlyBvqers — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 16, 2023

What a game for Foxy 🦊



38 PTS // 5 AST pic.twitter.com/NRxmZbGALX — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 16, 2023

Naturally, Kings fans and NBA Twitter went ballistic watching the two Northern California rivals go all out in an entertaining contest.

The clutch shots being made in the Warriors/Kings gm is crazy. #NBAPlayoffs — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 16, 2023

Happy for Sacramento and their great fans. They've waited a long time to get back on the big stage. This is going to be an epic series. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 16, 2023

If Steph makes a buzzer beater to send this to OT, this will be the best game of the season.



If he misses — this will still be the best game of the season. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 16, 2023

LIGHT THE PLAYOFF BEAM.



The Sacramento Kings return to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years and they take Game 1 at home.



WHAT A GAME. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) April 16, 2023

Light the mf beam!!! — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) April 16, 2023

That is one of the great Game 1, first round playoffs that you will see.



Playoff experience is overrated



Just ask Sacramento — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 16, 2023

IM CRYING YOU’RE CRYING WE’RE ALL CRYING — y - - Clinchmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) April 16, 2023

Along with enjoying how the game went, some fans gave props to Fox and Monk's outings against the defending champions.

Fox's 38 points are also tied for the second-most in a playoff debut all-time behind just Luka Doncic's 41. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) April 16, 2023

The beam is officially lit by De'Aaron Fox, whose 38 points tied Peja Stojakovic and Bonzi Wells for the second-most in a playoff game by a Kings player in the Sac era. — Alex Kramers (@alexkramers) April 16, 2023

De'Aaron Fox (38 PTS) and Malik Monk (32 PTS) are the 2nd pair of teammates in NBA history to each go for 30+ in their Playoff debut.



The first pair was Hornets duo Alonzo Mourning (30 PTS) and Kendall Gill (30 PTS) on April 29, 1993. pic.twitter.com/gwKo1OhLUT — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 16, 2023

FOX IS HIM — Jason Wise (@Jason_Wise) April 16, 2023

Malik Monk tonight:



32 PTS

8-13 FG

14-14 FT



First 6th man with 30+ PTS and 12+ FT in a playoff game since Jamal Crawford. pic.twitter.com/zbmE2oNV29 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 16, 2023

Malik Monk scored 32 points in his postseason debut tonight. He did it off the bench. That's the most points scored in NBA history by a player in their postseason debut while coming off the bench.



The previous record was Ben Gordon (30; Apr. 24, 2005). pic.twitter.com/fDJMxUA0Zh — 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐨 (@FlyByKnite) April 16, 2023

As both squads begin to look ahead to the remainder of the series, Sacramento and Golden State certainly will have their fair share of memorable moments.

Though for Fox, Monk, Kings fans, and the rest of NBA Twitter, Saturday night's contest surely will be one to remember.