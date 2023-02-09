NBA

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Traded to Suns by Nets in Blockbuster Deal

The Suns reportedly gave up three players along with draft compensation to land Durant

By Ali Thanawalla

Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.

The Nets reportedly will receive Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap for Durant and T.J. Warren.

This story will be updated.

