NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards

Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings suffered two major losses Friday.

After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.

ESPN Sources: Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis has suffered a right-hand injury and will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options. It is immediately unclear how much time – if any – Sabonis will miss. pic.twitter.com/AmbxASxAMY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2022

Sabonis will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options, per the report.

It’s unclear if or how long Sacramento will be without their All-Star big man. The timeline for a return, per Woj, could depend on pain tolerance or the need to address a potentially more serious injury.

Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, a league-leading 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists through 31 games. He's played 10 consecutive games with a double-double.

