National Treasure Crowned Winner of 148th Preakness Stakes

The second jewel of the Triple Crown has been won by National Treasure.

National Treasure won the 148th Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., edging second-place Blazing Sevens and third-place Mage.

Jockey John Velazquez will collect $990,000 for the win, with the total purse being $1.5 million. For comparison's sake, the total purse from the Kentucky Derby was $3 million.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Following the Preakness is the Belmont Stakes, which will take place on June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The Belmont is the third and final jewel of the Triple Crown series and measures a mile and a half, the longest of the trio.

This story will be updated...