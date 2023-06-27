NASCAR

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson's in-laws and nephew found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Johnson will not compete in Sunday's Chicago Street Race

By Logan Reardon

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson's parents-in-law and 11-year-old nephew were reported dead late Monday night in a suspected murder-suicide.

Johnson, who was scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race this weekend, withdrew from the event on Tuesday.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," Legacy Motor Club, the team that Johnson co-owns, said in a statement.

Police found Terry, Jack and Dalton Janway dead inside a home in Muskogee, Okla. late Monday night. Muskogee police were called to the house around 9 p.m., finding a man's body lying inside the front door before hearing another gunshot from further inside the house, NBC affiliate KJRH reported.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The three bodies were found dead inside the home, leading the police to suspect that Terry Janway killed her husband, Jack, before killing her grandson, Dalton, and then herself.

Terry and Jack Janway were the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family," NASCAR said in a statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Sports

NFL 16 mins ago

NFL running back Leonard Fournette escapes car fire without injury

OLYMPICS 1 hour ago

Alcohol banned from general public at Paris Olympic venues, organizers say

Muskogee police are still investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

NASCARChicagoJimmie Johnson
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us