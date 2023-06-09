NASCAR at Sonoma entry list, watch info, weather and odds for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Wine Country.

Sonoma Raceway, a 12-turn, 1.99-mile road course in Northern Californai, will host the world’s best stock car drivers for a 110-lap race this weekend.

Daniel Suarez will look to defend his win from last year, while a number of other competitors will hope to be drinking wine from Sonoma’s victory chalice on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend:

NASCAR at Sonoma entry list

Thirty-six drivers will race this weekend at Sonoma. All the usual drivers are all competing, with several minor exceptions.

NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith will pilot the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports, with Todd Gilliland moving over to the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing. Andy Lally, a former sports car champion, will drive RWR’s No. 15 for the first of five starts this season.

Here’s the full entry list for Sonoma:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the NASCAR race at Sonoma in 2023?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set for Sunday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Two-round qualifying will be held on Saturday immediately after practice. Here’s how it works:

The 36 drivers will be split into two groups (same groups as practice, found here).

First round: 15 minutes for each group. Drivers can make unlimited laps.

The five fastest drivers from each group advance to the second round. Starting positions 11 through 36 are set based on speeds from the first round.

Second round: 10 minutes for the 10 drivers who advanced. Drivers can make unlimited laps. The top 10 starting positions are determined based on the best single-lap speeds from the second round.

What is the NASCAR schedule at Sonoma this weekend?

Saturday, June 10 (FS2 and streaming)

Sunday, June 11 (FOX and streaming)

Who are the past NASCAR winners at Sonoma?

Suarez scored his first (and only, as of now) career victory at Sonoma last June.

Aside from Suarez, there are four other past Sonoma winners racing on Sunday. Truex leads all active drivers with three victories, followed by Busch with two and Larson (2021) and Harvick (2017) with one apiece.

What are the NASCAR odds this weekend?

Road courses used to be easier to predict, with only a select few drivers standing out. But now, the field is full of potential winners. Dating back to 2021, the last 14 road course races have been won by seven different drivers.

Lately, it’s been Reddick dominating on the road. The 23XI Racing driver has won three of the last five road course races, but he’s finished 19th and 35th in his two career Sonoma starts. The Hendrick Motorsports duo of Elliott and Larson are also typically strong – the former has seven road wins and the former has four.

Beyond that trio, the best drivers at Sonoma specifically have been Suarez (12.2 average finish in five starts), Harvick (12.8 in 21 starts) and Logano (13.7 in 13 starts).

Here’s a full look at some odds to win at Sonoma before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Tyler Reddick, +450

Kyle Larson, +475

Chase Elliott, +500

William Byron, +800

Kyle Busch, +900

Ross Chastain, +1200

Daniel Suarez, +1300

AJ Allmendinger, +1600

Austin Cindric, +1800

Chris Buescher, +1900

Christopher Bell, +2200

Kevin Harvick, +2200

Ryan Blaney, +2200

Alex Bowman, +2500

Joey Logano, +2900

Martin Truex Jr., +3300

Denny Hamlin, +3300

What is the weather for NASCAR in Sonoma?

NBC Bay Area is predicting a nice weekend in Sonoma. Temperatures could reach 69 degrees on Sunday, with cloudy skies in the morning before sun in the afternoon and just a 12% chance of rain. Keep up to date with the latest forecast here.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.