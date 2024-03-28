Baltimore Orioles honor bridge collapse victims before Opening Day

Two days after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, the Baltimore Orioles honored victims of the tragedy, their families and first responders.

The club held a moment of silence before their Opening Day game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon before the national anthem.

Before the national anthem, written by Francis Scott Key, the @Orioles held a special moment of silence for the victims and their families and first responders following the devastating Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Y11Src25pI — Katie Rose (@katierosemedia) March 28, 2024

This moment was another show of unity in the city after the bridge collapsed on Tuesday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The national anthem was then performed by the Morgan State University choir as a replica flag of the one that flew over Fort McHenry when Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner dropped in the outfield.

Two people were rescued from the collapse and officials said six others were presumed dead. The bridge was hit by a cargo ship, though many lives were likely saved because the ship's operator issued a mayday call moments before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has begun its investigation into what happened on board the ship, while families of those missing are still waiting for answers.