MLB-Worst Reds Lose to Pirates Despite Throwing Combined No-Hitter

Reds lose to Pirates despite not allowing a hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cincinnati Reds' 2022 season reached a new low on Sunday afternoon.

Led by a remarkable outing from rookie Hunter Greene, the Reds' pitching staff held the Pirates without a hit for all eight innings they worked at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Yet Cincy still managed to lose.

With the two teams in a scoreless tie in the bottom of the eighth, the Reds walked the bases loaded. Ke'Bryan Hayes came to bat with one out in the inning to face Reds reliever Art Warren and hit a slow chopper to second baseman Alejo Lopez. But the Reds couldn't turn the double play in time as the first and only run of the game was scored on a fielder's choice.

Warren retired Bryan Reynolds in the next at-bat to get out of the inning.

The Reds then went down in order in the top of the ninth to secure a historically bad defeat. It's just the sixth time in MLB history that a team has thrown a no-hitter over eight or nine innings and still lost (h/t Bobby Nightengale).

Cincinnati mustered just four hits in a game where their 2017 No. 2 overall pick turned in a career-best performance. Greene, 22, struck out nine over 7.1 hitless innings in the losing effort. He did walk five runners though, with two coming in the seventh before he was replaced by Warren.

The rough 1-0 loss dropped the Reds to 9-26 on the season, the worst record in MLB. ​