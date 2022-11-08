Matthew McConaughey ‘Exploring the Possibility' of Becoming Washington Commanders Owner, Source Says

Matthew McConaughey is interested in "becoming an investor/co-owner" of the Washington Commanders, a source close to the Oscar-winning actor told NBC News on Tuesday.

McConaughey is "exploring that possibility either leading a team or joining one" in a bid to purchase the embattled and storied NFL franchise, the source added. The actor is in the "early stages and is looking at all his options," according to the source.

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders declined to comment when contacted by NBC News. "We are not commenting on who has or has not expressed interest," the Commanders said.

Last week, current Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said that they've retained Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the team.

The Commanders' front office and Dan Snyder have faced multiple investigations including a congressional probe and two NFL inquiries into toxic workplace culture and allegations of sexual harassment.

Now that Dan Snyder is exploring a sale of the Washington Commanders, one expert thinks a new owner could be in place by next season. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

Dan Snyder has been a divisive figure for a large part of his more than 20 years of team ownership. He was forced to give up day-to-day operations of the team as part of an agreement with the NFL. Tanya Snyder assumed those duties.

McConaughey, 53, has been Washington football fan since he was a child. He is one of several potential bidders for the 90-year-old franchise.

Amazon co-founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and music mogul Jay-Z have also reportedly expressed interest in the team. TMZ spotted the pair meeting for a meal in Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets power forward and Washington, D.C., native, told ESPN this week that he was interested in joining a bid for the team.

News4's Pat Collins found plenty of Washington Commanders fans who are thrilled that Dan Snyder may sell the NFL team.