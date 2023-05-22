NBA

LeBron James Drops Record First Half in Lakers-Nuggets Game 4

Los Angeles is playing to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference Finals

By Sanjesh Singh

LeBron James drops record first half in Lakers-Nuggets Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James is not ready to go home just yet.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a record first-half performance in Game 4 on Monday against the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets, who are up 3-0 in their Western Conference Finals series.

James recorded 31 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 11-for-13 overall, including making all four of his 3-point attempts. He did that all while playing every single minute of the half.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It's the most first-half points James has scored in a playoff game, and he also surpassed 8,000-career postseason points with the showing.

It was a half so good for LeBron that even lob passes from beyond the arc fell in for three points.

Sports

NFL

Tom Brady Agrees to Buy Minority Stake in Raiders, Pending NFL Approval

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Backtrack, Re-Invite Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night

James' record for most points in a playoff game is 51, which came when his Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors 124-114 in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Los Angeles will need more of this from the 38-year-old to avoid a sweep.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBALeBron JamesLos Angeles LakersDenver Nuggets
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us