NBA

Lakers' Game 4 Rally Towel Vs. Grizzlies Includes Hilarious Addition

Here's how to use rally towels, per the Lakers

By Sanjesh Singh

Lakers' Game 4 rally towel includes hilarious addition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Have you ever waved a rally towel before? 

It's easy, right? You simply grab an edge and spin it in any direction. Or maybe it's not so easy.

The rally towel the Los Angeles Lakers gave away to fans for their Game 4 matchup on Monday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies included a hilarious addition: instructions.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Laid out in three steps on the front of the design read:

  1. Grab towel by corner with one hand.
  2. Wave towel clockwise or counterclockwise (your choice).
  3. Repeat.

It also came with a note underneath the third step: "Use caution if also chewing gum."

Sports

NBA Playoffs 33 mins ago

NBA Twitter Erupts as Jimmy Butler's 56 Points Power Heat to Thrilling Comeback Win Over Bucks

NBA Apr 20, 2022

NBA Playoffs: How Many Times Has a No. 8 Seed Upset a No. 1 Seed?

Whatever the reason for printing the towel in such a manner, the instructions for the No. 7-seeded Lakers are clear: win and take a commanding three-games-to-one series lead before heading to Memphis for Game 5 on Friday.

Ja Morant and Co., however, will look to derail that scenario for the No. 2-seeded Grizzlies.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBALos Angeles LakersMemphis Grizzlies
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us