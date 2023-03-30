Kings Fans, NBA Twitter Go Wild After Sacramento Ends Playoff Drought

NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings clinch playoff berth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The time is now, Kings fans.
For the first time in 17 years, the Kings will be heading back to the playoffs after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 120-80 on Wednesday at Moda Center.
It was all thanks to Coach of the Year favorite Mike Brown, All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, rookie sensation Keegan Murray and the rest of Sacramento's squad.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
With the game seemingly out of hand for the Trail Blazers early in the fourth quarter, Kings fans and the rest of NBA Twitter shared the rollercoaster of emotions they felt seeing Sacramento make the playoffs after 16 fruitless seasons.
Sports
Various members of the Kings organization, both past and present, shared their thoughts on social media after Sacramento's win.
For context, the last time the Kings reached the playoffs was when Fox was eight years old, Brown coached LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Mike Bibby led the Kings in scoring.
RELATED: Finally! Kings clinch first NBA playoff spot since 2005-06
With six games remaining in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Kings certainly will look to notch 50 wins in a season for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign.
For now, though, the Kings and their fans will rejoice in the fact that they are once again headed to the playoffs.