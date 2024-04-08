UFC champ Jon Jones accused of threatening to kill woman collecting his urine for drug test

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested Saturday on allegations that he assaulted and threatened to kill a drug testing agent, police in New Mexico said.

The case was prompted by a complaint from a drug-test sample collection worker, Crystal Martinez, who said she and a colleague had gone to Jones' Albuquerque home at 4 a.m. on March 30 to collect urine for a surprise drug test on behalf of their employer, Drug Free Sport International, which is contracted by the UFC.

The UFC, Drug Free Sport International and Jones' manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday evening.

Speaking in a statement posted on his Instagram account, Jones said one of the sample collectors involved in the incident last month behaved "unprofessionally." He admitted being frustrated, but said the encounter "ended friendly and amicably."

"Nothing threatening at all," he said.

Martinez said Jones was unhappy with the collection process and was initially unable to produce urine, prompting her to suggest a blood test, according to a police report.

The suggestion, she said, made him even more angry, the report said.

Jones allegedly threatened to sue the two sample collectors, the report states, citing Martinez. She believed the fighter might have been drunk, she said, according to the report.

Amid the possibility that UFC fines could kick in if urine for a drug test wasn't produced on the spot, Jones walked away with sample collection colleague Jerome Romero and returned with a sample, according to the report.

At one point, Jones picked up Martinez's phone off a surface and started recording the interaction, the woman told police. Officer Miguel Andres Stanley said in his portion of the report that he reviewed the video on Martinez's phone purportedly recorded by Jones.

It captured the mixed martial arts star saying, "Here f------ Jerome and his girlfriend in my garage," according to the police report.

Martinez said the fighter got his face near hers and said, “Why you f------ people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead."

She asked for her phone to be returned, to no avail, the report said. The woman said she feared for her safety and wanted to terminate the session but also feared that would set off Jones because it would lead to UFC fines.

When Jones walked off with Romero to produce a sample, Martinez said she took the opportunity to get her phone, which she said Jones had put down, according to the report. Martinez texted her boss about the situation, the report said.

Romero returned from collecting a sample from Jones looking frightened and pale, she said, per the report.

"Mr. Jones was not very happy to see them there and his behavior at times was hostile," the report says Romero told officers.

