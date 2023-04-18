Hurts’ deal sets ‘baseline’ for Burrow, Herbert negotiations originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts is the highest-paid player in the NFL… for now.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback agreed to a record-setting five-year, $255 million contract extension on Monday, giving him the biggest deal in terms of average annual value in NFL history.

But during the NFL offseason, the highest-paid player usually doesn’t hold that title for long.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Hurts, 24, is the first quarterback in a talented 2020 class to sign an extension. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins are also extension-eligible this offseason – with the former two likely to eclipse Hurts’ deal. Next offseason, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could reset the market yet again with his rookie extension.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports joined NBC Sports’ Michael Smith and Michael Holley on Monday’s “Brother From Another” to discuss the ripple effects of Hurts’ contract.

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert – I would expect all three (to use this as) their baseline, this is where they’ll start (negotiations) in their future deals,” Robinson said. “So, there’s going to be multiple elite-level quarterbacks that will look to reset this number, probably modestly, I don’t think they’ll blow it out of the water. But this is now the new norm for the elites – you are now a $50 million a year quarterback, with $180 million in true guarantees.”

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, has posted better numbers than Hurts and similarly led his team to a Super Bowl loss in his second season as a starter. Then there’s Herbert, who hasn’t had the same team success but has been the best of the three statistically. Lawrence is still a year away, but he had a breakout second season where he finished seventh in MVP voting.

Beyond those three, questions still surrounded Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is free to negotiate with other teams now after he was given the non-exclusive franchise tag. It’s been all quiet for Jackson, though – with the Ravens and with opposing clubs.

Now that there’s a new number to reset the market, could Jackson and the Ravens rekindle their contract discussions? And even if they do, should either side budge?

“For Lamar Jackson, what I think you do is sit down with the Ravens and go ‘OK, this now probably has to be the baseline,’” Robinson explained. “They could argue that he hasn’t taken them to a Super Bowl, Lamar could argue that he’s been a league MVP. Everybody can try to meet in the middle on that one.

“I think if the Ravens were to sit down with Lamar Jackson and say they would match the Jalen Hurts deal – or do a dollar better – if they can’t get a deal done at that point, I don’t think there’s a space where a deal gets done.

“Even with the injuries the last couple of years (for Jackson), you’re looking at a player in Jalen Hurts whose resume, while being superb, is frankly not as good as Lamar Jackson’s.”

It’s still unclear when – and if – Jackson will receive a new deal this offseason. With Burrow and Herbert, it seems more like a matter of “when” than “if.” But, even after handing out a record-setting contract, it seems like the Eagles read the market well with the anticipation of more lucrative deals to come.