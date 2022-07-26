How to Watch Yankees Vs. Mets in the Subway Series

Citi Field will have the attention of the baseball world for the next two nights.

The Subway Series is back in a big way as the New York Yankees visit the New York Mets for a two-game heavyweight showdown beginning Tuesday.

The two crosstown rivals have met in each season dating back to 1997, but the anticipation surrounding this year’s matchup is much more heightened than usual. The Yankees enter the set with MLB’s best record at 66-31, while the Mets lead the NL East with the fourth-best record in baseball at 59-37.

The Mets and Yankees squared off in the 2000 World Series, where the Yanks emerged victorious in a tightly contested series, and we could be headed for a second Subway World Series this fall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Subway Series:

When is the 2022 Subway Series?

The first leg of the 2022 Subway Series takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Citi Field. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and the series finale will start at 7 p.m.

Next month, the Yankees will host the Mets for a two-game set at Yankee Stadium from Aug. 22-23.

What TV channel is the 2022 Subway Series on?

Both games will be broadcasted nationally, with TBS carrying the first and ESPN airing the second.

In-market viewers can catch Tuesday’s game on SNY and the YES Network as well, but Wednesday’s game will be shown exclusively on ESPN.

How can I stream the 2022 Subway Series?

For Tuesday’s game, you can stream the action on the TBS app, TBS.com, the SNY app, SNY.com, the YES Network app and YESNetwork.com.

You can stream Wednesday’s game on the ESPN app and ESPN.com.

Who are the probable Mets and Yankees pitchers for the 2022 Subway Series?

Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery and Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker will go toe-to-toe in Game 1. Both pitchers are in the midst of career years. Montgomery is 3-2 with a career-best 3.24 ERA, while Walker is 7-2 with a career-best 2.55 ERA.

Taking the mound for the Yanks in Game 2 of the series is Domingo German. The right-hander is coming off a rough first start of the season as the Houston Astros tagged him for five runs in three innings. The Mets’ starter for Wednesday’s contest hasn’t been announced yet.

When was the last Subway Series?

The Mets went 4-2 against the Yankees in the 2021 Subway Series, taking two of three games at both Citi Field and Yankee Stadium. It was the first time the Mets won the overall Subway Series matchup since 2013.

Who has a better record in the Subway Series?

The Yankees hold a significant advantage over the Mets in the all-time series, boasting an 80-59 record. That includes the Yanks’ four-games-to-one triumph in the 2000 World Series.