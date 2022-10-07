How to watch USWNT vs. England friendly at Wembley Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The U.S. will face England in two highly anticipated matches over the next two months. Before the two men’s squads go head-to-head in a pivotal 2022 World Cup group stage match in Qatar, the women’s teams from each country will face off at one of the world’s most famous venues.

The U.S. women’s national team is kicking off a two-game European Tour with a match against England on Friday. While this match is an international friendly, the contest will provide an intense test for both sides ahead of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Here is everything to know about the USWNT-England match on Friday:

When is the USWNT’s match vs. England?

The USWNT will face England at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 7.

Where is the USWNT’s match vs. England?

The contest will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

A sellout crowd of nearly 90,000 fans is expected to fill the building. In July, the Lionesses faced Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Final at Wembley and were victorious in front of 87,192 fans, which broke the attendance record for a men’s or women’s European championship.

Friday’s crowd is expected to be the highest for any U.S. soccer match since the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in which the USWNT beat China on penalty kicks.

How to watch USWNT vs. England

Friday’s match can be viewed on FOX. Streaming is also available on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

What is the USWNT’s FIFA ranking?

The USWNT holds the No. 1 FIFA ranking entering Friday’s match. The team has won consecutive Women’s World Cups and is eyeing a three-peat next summer.

England is No. 4 in the FIFA rankings, trailing the USWNT, No. 2 Germany and No. 3 Sweden.

When is the USWNT’s next match?

The Americans will play another friendly in Europe when they take on Spain at El Sadar in Pamplona on Tuesday, Oct. 11. That match has a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff time and can be viewed on ESPN2.

From there, the USWNT only has two more matches remaining on its 2022 slate. The team will host Germany on Thursday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 13.

When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.