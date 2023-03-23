How to Watch Every Men's Sweet 16, Elite 8 Game

How to watch every Sweet 16, Elite 8 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Did everyone catch their breath from the first weekend of the men’s NCAA Tournament?

Good, because the madness is far from over.

The second weekend of March Madness features the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, which will determine which four schools are headed to Houston for the Final Four. Only two No. 1 seeds are left, meaning other teams throughout the bracket have an even better shot at contending for a national title.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Here is how fans can catch this weekend’s action on TV and online.

How to watch every Sweet 16 game

CBS and TBS will split coverage of the Sweet 16. Each network will broadcast two games on both Thursday and Friday.

All games can be streamed on NCAA’s March Madness Live. Games that are broadcast on CBS can also be viewed on Paramount+.

Here are the start times and networks for each Sweet 16 contest:

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Kansas State

Time: Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn

Time: Thursday, March 23, 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Time: Thursday, March 23, 9 p.m. ET*

TV channel: TBS

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA

Time: Thursday, March 23, 9:45 p.m. ET (6:45 p.m. PT)*

TV channel: CBS

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama

Time: Friday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

TV channel: TBS

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston

Time: Friday, March 24, 7:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. CT)

TV channel: CBS

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton

Time: Friday, March 24, 9 p.m. ET*

TV channel: TBS

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas

Time: Friday, March 24, 9:45 p.m. ET (8:45 p.m. CT)*

TV channel: CBS

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

*Times subject to change depending on how long first game at each venue goes

How to watch every Elite Eight game

The NCAA has announced times and networks for the four Elite 8 games, but it has not announced which regional finals will take up each slot.

Here are the times and networks that we know right now:

East Regional Final

Time: Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

West Regional Final

Time: Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

South Regional Final

Time: Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m. ET or 4:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

Midwest Regional Final