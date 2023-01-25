How to watch 2023 Australian Open women’s semifinals, final originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 Australian Open has taken a lot of twists and turns over the past 10 days.

The tournament has seen numerous upsets, including No. 1 Iga Swiatek falling in the fourth round and No. 2 Ons Jabeur losing in the second round.

Melbourne Park has also been the home of comebacks and breakthroughs with Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time in 10 years and Magda Linette reaching her first major final four.

Semifinal action in Melbourne Park begins Thursday, while the championship match will be played on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Australian Open women’s semifinals and final.

Who is in the women’s semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open and what are the matchups?

The semifinal matchups for the Australian Open are as follows:

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. unseeded Victoria Azarenka

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. unseeded Magda Linette

What time are the women’s semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open?

The semifinals will begin on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 3:30 a.m. ET.

The first match will feature Rybakina and Azarenka at 3:30 a.m., followed by Aryna Sabalenka-Magda Linette.

How can I watch the 2023 Australian Open women’s semifinals?

The semifinal matches will be available on ESPN.

When is the 2023 Australian Open women’s final?

The winners of Rybakina-Azarenka and Sabalenka-Linette will face off in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday. The time has not been announced yet.

How can I watch the 2023 Australian Open women’s final?

The final will be available on ESPN.

Who is favored to win the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles title?

Sabalenka is the favorite to win the Australian Open, according to PointsBet.

Aryna Sabalenka, +125

Elena Rybakina, +150

Victoria Azarenka, +450

Magda Linette, +1200

How much money does the 2023 Australian Open winner make?

The winner of the Australian Open will collect $2.975 million AUD ($2.05 million USD)

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.