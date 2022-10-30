How Christian McCaffrey's Remarkable TD Pass Came to Life, Per Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan explains how CMC's incredible TD pass came to life originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On Thursday night, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan asked his coaching staff if anyone knew whether Christian McCaffrey could throw or not.

San Francisco’s tight ends coach Brian Fleury found a clip of the star running back throwing a 50-year touchdown pass back in 2018 and sent it over to Shanahan.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

McCaffrey showed off his arm at practice the next day and Shanahan was convinced.

Earlier this week, Brian Fleury sent Shanahan the clip from 2018 of CMC throwing a 50-yard TD pass.



The halfback pass was then entered into 49ers' game plan 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgLZze891Q — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

McCaffrey's ability to throw the football was immediately implemented into the 49ers' game plan and came to fruition two days later when McCaffrey lofted a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the 49ers’ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The play did not disappoint, and NFL players and fans went absolutely bonkers on Twitter.

CMC AIRS IT OUT FOR SIX 😱pic.twitter.com/y1j6oq1xQJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

"What makes it work is Christian's so good running on that play," Shanahan told reporters postgame. "When you got a runner like that, you feel like they're going to come up aggressively so you just do stuff like that to try and slow them down."

San Francisco traded for McCaffrey two weeks ago because they knew what he was capable of. He landed in the Bay 10 days ago and has already made history as a 49er.

McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to throw a touchdown pass, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game. He also is the first player in 49ers history to record the touchdown triple crown.

And while the play call itself was incredible, the story of how it came about was equally amazing.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast