PGA

Ryan Fox makes historic hole-in-one for back-to-back eagles at Players Championship

Fox aced the famed 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, which is known for its "Island Green"

By Mike Gavin

Ryan Fox
David Cannon/Getty Images

It was a hole-in-one for the history books.

Ryan Fox followed an eagle with an ace on the famed 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Thursday, becoming the first golfer on record to make back-to-back eagles at The Players Championship, according to PGA Tour Communications.

Fox aced the par-3, 124-yard hole - famous and also dreaded for it's island-like green surrounded by water - after his ball dropped roughly 10 feet from the hole, carried down the slope and fell into the cup.  

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The 37-year-old from New Zealand raised his arms in celebration before receiving a round of high-fives from his opponents.

On the 16th hole - a 515-yard, par-5 - Fox hit his approach shot from the fairway within feet of the cup and followed with a one-putt for eagle.   

Fox, per Golf.com, became the 14th player with a hole-in one-on the 17th during tournament play. He joins Brad Fabel (1986), Brian Claar (1991), Fred Couples (1997), Joey Sindelar (1999), Paul Azinger (2000), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2002), Willy Wilcox (2016), Sergio Garcia (2017), Ryan Moore (2019), Shane Lowry (2022), Hayden Buckley (2023), Aaron Rai (2023) and Alex Smalley (2023).

Golf

golf

How to watch 2024 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

PGA Tour

Jake Knapp holds on to win Mexico Open and earn Masters spot

For Fox - who finished the first round at 3-under 69, four shots behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele - it was his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.

This article tagged under:

PGA
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us