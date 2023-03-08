Draymond Green Scorches ‘Clown' Dillon Brooks for Anti-Warriors Comments

Dray scorches 'clown' Brooks for anti-Warriors comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green finally addressed Dillon Brooks' recent comments about the Warriors on Wednesday's episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast.

And it lived up to the hype.

Green, whose Warriors will face Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at FedExForum, gave a fiery five-minute response.

"[Brooks] said, ‘I don’t like Draymond at all.’ You don’t know me. That’s number one," Green said.

"He said, ‘I just don’t like Golden State.' I, quite frankly, wouldn’t like a team that beats me all the time either. That’s number two. ‘I don’t want anything to do with them.’ Quite frankly, you were a little kid in high school watching us win championships. You should be happy that you even witnessed that ... You’re a fan. That’s crazy."

But Green, the NBA four-time champion, didn't stop there.

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here," Green said. "They actually are depending on this guy to help them win a championship, and he says his game is cool. Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. That’s where it gets really interesting.

"Your level of understanding the game of basketball is at a fan level. And you’re running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you. That’s just a fact. I know dynasty-like players. They aren’t clowns. That doesn’t work when building a dynasty.

"Take it from me -- I actually know! Clowns don’t work building a dynasty."

The Warriors have a short but spiteful history with Brooks. The 27-year-old first made waves in the Western Conference semifinals last summer when he injured Gary Payton II on a Flagrant Foul 2 in Game 2.

The jawing has continued on and off the court since then. Warriors veteran Klay Thompson even entered the ring by staring Brooks down after a made 3-pointer in their Christmas Day matchup.

"I’m trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis," Green continued. "Or do they like you in Memphis? I’m not sure your teammates like you. Doesn’t lead to winning. I can tell you why they like me [in Golden State]. When you contribute the way I have contributed to winning four championships, they tend to like you.

"Next time you speak up on me, you should do some soul searching. Next time you speak up on me, I hope you’re in a better situation than you are now, where the guys you play with actually enjoy playing with you because they actually think you’re contributing to winning."

The Warriors have two matchups against Brooks and the Grizzlies remaining on their schedule -- Thursday and March 18.

Get your popcorn ready now.