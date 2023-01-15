NFL Playoffs

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Brings Back Griddy Dance Despite Promise to Stop

Gesicki's notorious version of the celebration returned on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

Mike Gesicki
Getty

Promises are meant to be broken.

At least that's what Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki would say.

During the Dolphins-Bills wild card matchup on Sunday, Gesicki hauled in a touchdown from rookie Skylar Thompson just before halftime and celebrated the only way he knew how -- the Griddy dance.

Back on Oct. 16 when he did it against the Minnesota Vikings, player like Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase commented on Gesicki's rather poor iteration of it, prompting the tight end to promise he'd stop.

That promise obviously didn't last long.

The touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion, leveled the affair at 17-17 despite the Bills marching to an early 17-0 cushion.

Sports

4 mins ago

Dolphins Take Lead Over Bills With Fumble Return Touchdown

English Premier League 34 mins ago

Tottenham Fan Kicks Arsenal's Goalkeeper After North London Derby

However, despite less than 30 seconds on the clock before halftime, Josh Allen and Co. pulled off a six-play, 54-yard drive that led to Tyler Bass' 39-yard field goal try to make it 20-17 at the break.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLMiami Dolphins
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us