Dillon Brooks Issues Fiery Clap-Back to Draymond Green After Warriors-Grizzlies

Brooks issues fiery clap-back to Draymond after Grizzlies' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Unfortunately for Draymond Green and the Warriors, Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies got the last laugh Thursday night.

Memphis handed Golden State an ugly 131-110 loss at FedExForum, the Warriors' third straight loss and first to the Grizzlies this 2022-23 NBA season. There usually is no shortage of excitement in matchups between these two teams and Thursday night was no different.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

After Brooks dissed Green in an interview with ESPN last week, the Warriors forward issued a brutal response on the latest episode of his podcast, calling Brooks a "clown" and an "idiot" among other things.

Speaking to TNT's Jared Greenberg on the court after the game, Brooks was asked what his message to Draymond was after the two came face to face in the second quarter.

"Keep doing his podcast. ... It's cute, it's fun for him."



Dillon Brooks on Draymond Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/0foIEnHutn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

"That's what I do, I talk," Brooks said. "I told him 'Keep that mic open. Keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court.' You know it's cute, it's fun for him."

Greenberg ended his interview with Brooks by acknowledging his "impressive showing" against the Warriors, to which the Grizzlies forward walked off the court with one last message for Green.

"You should give the mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better."



Dillon Brooks got jokes 😅 pic.twitter.com/USOSQ7cLuM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

"Thank you. Appreciate it. Appreciate it," Brooks added. "You should give the mic to Draymond, then will talk about me... Make him keep talking about me so I can play better."

Brooks finished the game with 14 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

The 27-year-old became a villain in the eyes of the Warriors and Dub Nation after a dirty play that injured Gary Payton II in the Western Conference semifinals last season and appears to have embraced the role ever since.

Green and the Warriors will have their chance at revenge in nine days when the two teams face off for the final time in the regular season.