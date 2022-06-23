DC to Host 2023 MLS All-Star Game at Audi Field

Audi Field will host the 2023 MLS All-Star Game next July, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday with Major League Soccer All-Star Game leaders.

Next summer’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be held July 19 after All-Star Week, a series of events in D.C. including community initiatives, concerts and more.

While D.C. has hosted the MLS All-Star Game twice before at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, this will be the first All-Star Game played at Audi Field since it opened as the home of D.C. United in 2018.

“I am looking forward to the All-Star Game, All-Star Week, and everything we can do together to promote sport, show off our city, get more people excited and engaged,” Bowser said in an official statement.

Bowser also mentioned the ideal location of Audi Field, which provides sweeping views of Navy Yard on one side and several monuments on the other, including the United States Capitol and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

“That is a real connection, symbolic and otherwise, between our neighborhoods and our city,” Bowser said.

The All-Star Game will be presented live through the MLS streaming service. D.C. United season ticket holders will receive priority pre-sale access for the game.