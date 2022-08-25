Tracking the Results of the Champions League Group Stage Draw

What to know ahead of Thursday's Champions League draw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The UEFA Champions League groups are about to be set.

The draw for the 2022-23 Champions League season will take place on Thursday.

The field of 32 UCL squads will be divided into eight groups of four, setting the stage for the biggest club tournament in world soccer.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Who will reigning champion Real Madrid have to go through in the group stages? Will last year's runner-up, Liverpool, end up in the same group as Los Blancos? What about two-time-defending Premier League champion Manchester City? We'll have the answer to those questions and more shortly.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the Champions League draw.

When is the 2022-23 Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw is set for 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Where to watch the 2022-23 Champions League draw

Viewers in the United States can catch the draw on TUDN and Paramount+.

What are the Champions League groups for 2022-23?

Here's a live updated look at the Champions League draw results:

Group A

Real Madrid

Group B

Eintracht Frankfurt

Group C

Manchester City

Group D

AC Milan

Group E

Bayern Munich

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

Porto

Group H

Ajax

How does the Champions League draw work?

Similar to the World Cup draw, the 32 teams were divided into four pots based on rankings, and then teams were chosen from those pots into eight groups.

Each of the groups is led by one of the teams from Pot 1, which consists of last year’s Champions League winner (Real Madrid), last year’s Europa League winner (Eintracht Frankfurt), and the winner of the top leagues in England, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal and the Netherlands. (The Netherlands’ Eredivisie champion, Ajax, was elevated to Pot 1 because Real Madrid won both the Champions League and Spain’s top league, La Liga, last season.)

No teams from the same country could be placed into the same group.

What are the Champions League draw pots?

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Benfica

Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4

Rangers

Dinamo Zagreb

Marseille

Copenhagen

Club Brugge

Celtic

Viktoria Plzen

Maccabi Haifa

When are the Champions League group stage matches?

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action begins with Matchday 1 from Sept. 6-7. Here's the full group stage schedule:

Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7

Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14

Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5

Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12

Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26

Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2

When are the Champions League knockout stage matches?

After the group stage, the top 16 teams will advance to the knockout stage. Those matchups will be determined in a draw on Nov. 7, 2022, for Round of 16 matches to take place between Feb. 14 and 22, 2023.