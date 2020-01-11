Nationals’ Max Scherzer ‘Good,’ ‘Strong’ and Rarin’ to Go

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer says he is ready to go for spring training and started throwing in preparation for the new season right on New Year's Day.

That's his usual routine.

Scherzer said he could tell while playing catch two weeks after the season ended that he was fully recovered from the neck problem that forced him to delay a World Series start.

He also had an MRI that he said was clean, too.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said at the team's fan festival that he recently met with Ryan Zimmerman but wouldn't reveal anything about their discussion.