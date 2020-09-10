University of Maryland

University of Maryland Men's Basketball Team Urges People to Register to Vote

Xfinity Center will be used as an advanced polling location for the 2020 presidential election

By Andrew Alsbrooks

Darryl Morsell is introduced before a game against Michigan at the Xfinity Center March 8, 2020.
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Usually, the Xfinity Center is home for the University of Maryland’s men’s and women’s basketball teams during the fall. This October it will be used as one of the 11 advanced polling sites in Prince George’s County for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

On the same day the University of Maryland made the announcement, the men’s basketball team declared that the entire roster has registered to vote while encouraging others to do so as well.

“I feel like it is important to be registered to vote,” senior guard Darryl Morsell said. “In this country, every citizen has a right to have a choice and I feel like voting is the most important thing to use that voice. So make sure you vote and make a change in society.”

Maryland’s Director of Athletics Damon Evans also commented on their new initiative.

“We are honored to open the doors of Xfinity Center to the general public as an advanced polling location for the upcoming presidential election,” Evans said. “This was one of the primary goals of our VoTerp Initiative, and I am extremely proud of the committee members who brought this idea to life. Voting is fundamental to our human rights as American citizens, and Maryland athletics is humbled to play a role in the process.”

While the NCAA basketball season remains in jeopardy, the players have made one thing certain, if they can’t be put on notice through their play they will be with their voices.

The Xfinity Center will be open for voting Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

