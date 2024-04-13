Capitals' Nick Jensen is conscious and alert after being stretchered off the ice

Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen is conscious, alert and using his extremities after being stretchered off the ice following a scary collision, the team said, adding he'd continue to be monitored.

Jensen’s head hit the boards and his body went limp after being shoved by Tampa Bay’s Michael Eyssimont late in the first period of the teams' game Saturday. He was attended to by emergency medical personnel for several minutes, after trainers called for the stretcher.

Officials postponed the final 1:31 of the first to be played after intermission. There was no penalty called on the play, referee Frederick L’Ecuyer said, leading to boos from the crowd.

Fans also booed Eyssimont each time he touched the puck afterward, and Dowd dropped the gloves to fight him during the second. It was just Dowd's third fight in the NHL.

The Capitals and Lightning were tied at 2 when Jensen was injured. His absence is the latest injury to Washington's blue line, already missing Rasmus Sandin, whose head hit a stanchion Sunday against Ottawa and who has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

