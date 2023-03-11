Bruins Become Fastest Team in NHL History to Win 50 Games

Bruins make NHL history with comeback win over Red Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins' historic season continued with Saturday's comeback win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Boston overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Detroit, 3-2. Garnet Hathaway, acquired alongside Dmitry Orlov in the pre-trade deadline deal with the Washington Capitals, scored the game-winner which also marked his first goal as a Bruin.

Where there's a will, there's a 'WAY. pic.twitter.com/1yGZe1LQlO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The victory makes the B's the fastest team in NHL history to win 50 games. It took them only 64 games to accomplish the feat as they improve to 50-9-5 on the campaign. The previous record (66 games) was held by the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and 1995-96 Red Wings.

The Bruins will clinch a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs if the New York Islanders lose to the Capitals, or if the Ottawa Senators lose to the Vancouver Canucks in regulation on Saturday night.