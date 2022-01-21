Sign Up for NBC Washington's Winter Olympics Newsletter

Maame Biney is on her way to Beijing to represent Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Biney, 21, qualified for the Winter Games at the 2022 US Olympic Team Trials for short track speedskating

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

She was born in Ghana but relocated to the United States as a child. She started skating in Northern Virginia when she was just 6-year-old.

Biney competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, but didn't make it too far.

Now, four years later, Biney is ready for redemption in Beijing!

The Winter Olympics are set to begin with an Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022, but some preliminary competitions will start on Feb. 2. The closing ceremony will be held on Feb. 20. That is 19 days filled with Olympics action across 15 winter sports. Let us help you unpack the latest news out of Beijing — sign up for our Winter Olympics newsletter.

Starting on Feb. 1, you will get the latest Olympics news sent to your inbox at 8 a.m. The email will include six stories about top competitions, where and when to watch them, viral moments, updates on U.S. Olympians and breakout stars. Let the Winter Games begin!