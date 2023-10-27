10 things to know as Commanders look to stop skid against Eagles

The Commanders arrive at a Week 8 home date against the Eagles at a crossroads: What is the goal of the organization for the 2023 season?

Develop a young quarterback? Fight for an improbable Wild Card spot?

Those goals hardly seem to run on parallel tracks, and with the NFL trade deadline looming, new Washington ownership may want to look to the future. while the current Washington administration wants to win right now.

It’s hard to think that just a few weeks back, after an overtime 34-31 loss to the Eagles, it seemed Washington had real momentum — both in its quest to develop Sam Howell into a true franchise quarterback and also as a playoff contender.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

That momentum? Gone.

On a short week after the loss to Philadelphia, Washington looked awful in a home 40-20 loss to the Bears. Then the Commanders regained some composure with a road win in Atlanta before a road clunker in a 14-7 loss to the Gants.

Now the Commanders sit at 3-4 and as a seven-point home underdog to the Eagles. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Considering the desperation spot Washington finds itself, a matchup against the Eagles isn’t the worst spot. Since Ron Rivera took over as Washington’s coach in 2020, he’s got a 3-4 record with some highly improbable wins. Everyone remembers the Commanders shocking the world last November on Monday Night Football, and maybe another surprise is coming at FedEx Field this Sunday.

2. Back in 1998, Trent Green set the Washington franchise record for sacks in a single season when he was brought down 49 times. He started only 14 games that year. At present, Sam Howell has been sacked 40 times in seven starts. Projections have Green’s record going down as soon as Week 10, but let’s be real, Howell was sacked nine times in a Week 3 loss to the Bills. Surely that can’t happen again....

3. Expect some changes to the Washington offensive line this week. Left guard Saahdiq Charles left last week's game against the Giants with a calf injury and has missed practice time. He could be replaced by second-year player Chris Paul or rookie Ricky Stromberg.

4. Injuries may not be the only reason for change on the Washington offensive front. Free agent acquisition Nick Gates struggled against the Giants, and backup center Tyler Larsen was seen snapping the ball to Howell during practice. Should that change happen, consider a few things: Gates was given a three-year, $16 million contract in March. Larsen is an undrafted free agent who was released by Washington at roster cuts in early September and brought back to the roster a few days later.

5. Larsen started eight games last season. Washington went 6-1-1 in those eight games.

6. In consecutive weeks, rookie running back Chris Rodriguez has looked more productive than second-year runner Brian Robinson. Two weeks ago in Atlanta, Rodriguez ran for 23 yards on four carries, good for 5.8 yards per carry, while Robinson ran 10 times for 31 yards. Last week in New York, Rodriguez ran seven times for 31 yards, while Robinson rushed eight times for 23 yards. Robinson did score in both contests.

7. Commanders LB Cody Barton is expected to miss some time with an ankle injury. Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said to expect to see David Mayo in Barton’s spot.

8. Sam Howell has thrown nine touchdowns so far this season. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has thrown nine touchdowns this season. Howell has seven interceptions, one fewer than Hurts. Howell and Hurts have similar completions, attempts and yardage numbers, and both have two fumbles in seven games. Hurts has produced more as a runner, 274 yards to just 119 for Howell, and the Eagles quarterback has been sacked just 17 times this year, less than 50 percent of Howell’s total.

9. The Eagles' defense ranks tops in the NFL against the run, allowing just 63 yards per game. Washington ranks 26th in the NFL in running the ball, averaging about 86 yards per game.

10. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.