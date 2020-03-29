Virginia

Resident in Virginia Senior Living Community Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Julie Carey and Brianna Crummy

Shutterstock

A resident in a Springfield, Virginia senior living community tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Members of the facility were notified in a letter on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Greenspring Village told NBC4 that they are taking an "abundance of caution" in their response. There are no other reported cases among residents or staff, according to the statement.

The facility temporarily closed all communal spaces including the dining rooms, on-site salon, fitness center and pool. They are offering an in-home dining service and telehealth appointments to keep residents in their homes.

The statement also said they are asking anyone who had been in close contact with the patient to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

