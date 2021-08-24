Rescue Underway for Workers Trapped on 30-Foot-High Power Lift in Virginia

Two people are trapped 30 feet high in a mobile power lift in Dumfries, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon as scorching temperatures made the region feel near 100 degrees.

Rescue crews with the Prince William County Fire Department are trying to save the two workers after their lift got stuck in high-tension electrical lines in the 16000 block of Porters Inn Drive earlier in the afternoon, fire officials said.

Power is shut down in the area of Shorehaven Apartments.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.