Pennsylvania

National Democrats Seek to Intervene in GOP-Backed Challenge to Mail Voting in Pennsylvania

The DNC is asking to get involved in the Republican effort to nix a mail voting expansion many in the GOP supported in 2019

In this Nov. 5, 2020, photo, Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues in Allentown, Pa. The 2020 presidential election officially entered the record books Saturday the turnout reached 61.8%, eclipsing the recent mark set by Barack Obama's first presidential campaign in 2008 and demonstrating the extraordinary engagement of Americans in the referendum on Donald Trump's presidency.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Democratic National Committee is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania Republicans aimed at curbing the use of mail voting, according to a copy of the filing shared with NBC News.

Fourteen Pennsylvania Republican legislators filed a lawsuit against the commonwealth on Aug. 31, arguing that a 2019 law that expanded access to mail voting to all eligible voters was unconstitutional, according to The Associated Press.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Most of the plaintiffs voted to pass the law two years ago — but since then, many Republicans have followed former President Donald Trump's lead in attacking the method of voting.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaGOPDNC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us