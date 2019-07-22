Here’s Where Each 2020 Candidate Stands on DC Statehood

In a historic March vote, the House of Representatives passed a broad voting access and reform bill, H.R. 1, that includes a call for D.C. to be defined as a state. This was the first time in history that either chamber of Congress endorsed D.C. statehood, according to D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, and it paved the way for H.R. 51, a more specific statehood measure currently awaiting a hearing in the House.

The District of Columbia — home to more than 702,000 residents — has electoral votes in presidential elections but no voting members in the House or Senate.

While a recent Gallup poll concluded that 64% of Americans oppose statehood for the District, that hasn't stopped the issue from becoming a national news story in recent weeks.

A hearing on the issue was initially scheduled for July 24 but was postponed due to former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the House on the same day. Norton announced Monday that the hearing has since been rescheduled for Sept. 19.

Several 2020 presidential candidates have also spoken out on the issue. But where do each of the candidates stand on whether the District should become a state? Explore our gallery below to learn more.

2020 White House Candidates on D.C. Statehood

Here are all of the candidates that support statehood for Washington, D.C., or have declined to take a stance.



Click on each candidate to find out more.