Katie Curran O’Malley

Katie Curran O'Malley Launches Maryland Attorney General Bid

By Associated Press

Catherine Curran O'Malley
Mark Gail/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Baltimore judge Katie Curran O’Malley formally announced Thursday that she is running for attorney general.

The former Maryland first lady retired from the bench in October and formed a committee to explore a run after current Attorney General Brian Frosh announced he wouldn’t seek reelection next year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

O’Malley, 59, emphasized her legal experience as she launched her bid, noting her decade of experience as a prosecutor in Baltimore County and her 20 years as a district court judge in Baltimore city. She said she was tough on the bench, but never forgot her values and that everyone deserves justice.

“I have the experience and knowledge of our criminal justice system that our Attorney General needs to do the job on day one,” O’Malley said in a statement. “I know how our justice system works and I know how it doesn’t work.”

Local

Frederick County Virginia 7 hours ago

Recall Campaign Follows Election Day Flap in Frederick County, VA

The News4 Rundown 5 hours ago

Drugged Drinks and Metro Fire: The News4 Rundown

In the Democratic primary, O’Malley will face Rep. Anthony Brown, who served as the lieutenant governor for her husband, former Gov. Martin O’Malley. Her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as attorney general for two decades.

One Republican, Jim Shalleck, a former prosecutor and county elections board president, has filed to run for attorney general.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Katie Curran O’MalleyMaryland attorney general
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us