Election Latest: DOJ's Election Crimes Chief Resigns

One week after Election Day, President-elect Joe Biden is preparing for the White House in January. On Monday, he unveiled a coronavirus advisory board as he works to build up his future administration and address a pandemic that has killed more than 240,000 people nationwide.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who lost his bid for reelection, refuses to concede to Biden or help with the presidential transition. Without citing any evidence, Trump and several administration officials are fighting the election results. Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, rallied behind Trump's efforts to fight the election results. Few in the GOP acknowledged Biden's victory or condemned Trump's other concerning move on Monday: his firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

DOJ's Election Crimes Chief Resigns Over Barr's Voter Fraud Probe Memo

The head of the branch of the Justice Department that prosecutes election crimes resigned Monday hours after Attorney General William Barr issued a memo to federal prosecutors to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.

Richard Pilger, who was director of the Election Crimes Branch of the DOJ, sent a memo to colleagues that suggested his resignation was linked to Barr’s memo, which was issued as the president’s legal team mount baseless legal challenges to the election results, alleging widespread voter fraud cost him the race.

“Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications, and in accord with the best tradition of the John C. Keeney Award for Exceptional Integrity and Professionalism (my most cherished Departmental recognition), I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch,” Pilger’s letter said, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

