Police: Man Dead After Fight Spills Into U Street, SUV Strikes Him

A fight along D.C.'s busy U Street turned into a deadly hit-and-run over the Thanksgiving weekend, police say.

D.C. police say 50-year-old Nahzil Rahim, of no fixed address, was in a fight with another person about 3 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of U Street near the Metro station when the argument spilled into the street.

A dark-colored SUV going eastbound struck Rahim before driving off, police said.

Medics took Rahim to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of the SUV and of a person of interest who can be seen leaving the vehicle and walking down the sidewalk.

A medical examiner will determine if Rahim was already dead before the SUV ran over him, police said. D.C. police say it's possible he was unconscious from the fight and the driver of the SUV was not aware that they ran over someone.

Police released a photo of the SUV involved on Monday. They are asking anyone who knows anything to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.