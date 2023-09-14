Russia-Ukraine War

Zelenskyy expected to visit Capitol Hill next week as Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration is seeking an additional $13 billion in military aid and $8 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion

By Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro and Matthew Lee

FILE - President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House
Andrew Harnik/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House next Thursday. The trip to the Capitol was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress.

At the time, Zelenskyy thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort and told lawmakers the money is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.

Details of Zelenskyy's visit next week were not yet being made public.

Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine. Biden has sought a package of $13 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8 billion for humanitarian support.

But some conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine as Congress works to pass its annual appropriations bills before a Sept. 30 deadline to keep the U.S. government running.

