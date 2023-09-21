Indiana

Woman in Indiana arrested for stabbing 1-year-old niece instead of dog that stole her sandwich

The 1-year-old has a fractured skull and needed stitches in her ear.

By Kyla Russell

WTHR

A woman in Indianapolis was arrested after police say she tried to stab a dog with a knife, missed, and instead stabbed her 1-year-old niece on Tuesday night. 

The dog stole the 32-year-old woman’s sandwich shortly before 11 p.m. when she was in a hotel room on the northeast side of the city with her sister and her children. 

She was trying to stab the dog in an effort to retrieve the sandwich, according to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR. 

The 1-year-old’s mother was in a different room giving her son a bath when the girl was stabbed. She immediately called 911 and the suspect fled. 

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after an infant was stabbed Tuesday, Sept. 19 around 11 p.m. at a Days Inn Hotel. (WTHR)

When police arrived, they found the suspect in a nearby bush and arrested her for criminal recklessness after consulting with the county prosecutor. 

The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to “serious but stable” condition and is expected to survive. 

The 1-year-old has a fractured skull and needed stitches in her ear, WTHR reports. 

The dog was reportedly unharmed. 

