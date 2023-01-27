taxes

‘Where's My Refund?': How to Track Your Tax Return And When To Expect It

Filing your taxes electronically is the fastest way to get a refund but could de delayed for several reasons

By Jermell Prigeon

“Where’s my refund?” is the question many Americans want to know after filing their 2022 returns.

With record-high inflation straining pockets, nearly one-third of Americans are relying on tax returns to make ends meets, according to a recent Credit Karma study.

Despite IRS warnings that refunds may be “somewhat smaller” this year, taxpayers still want to know when they can expect their direct deposits or mailed checks.

Here’s a look at how long it may take the IRS to process your refund and how you can track it.

When does the IRS start sending out tax refunds?

Most refunds are received less than 21 calendar days after a completed return has been received, according to the IRS. However, if taxes are filed on paper, tax officials say it could six months or more to process returns.

The IRS says filing your tax return electronically is the fastest way to get your refund, but some refunds could take longer than 21 days to process for several reasons including:

  • It has errors
  • It needs further review
  • It was affected by identity theft or fraud
  • It includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit

How can I track my refund?

The IRS’ “Where’s My Refund?” is an online tool that shows tax filers the status of their refund and provides a personalized date for when it can be expected after it has been processed.

The portal becomes available 24 hours after a refund has been received electronically and four weeks after a return is received by mail.

Updates on the tool are at made daily, usually at overnight.

Click here for more tax refund FAQs, or more information on your unique tax questions.

