US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Near Air Force Base in South Korea

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in a field south of Seoul, South Korea, during a training exercise on Saturday, the U.S. military said in a press release.

According to authorities, the pilot crashed "in an agricultural area" near Osan Air Base, just south of the city of Seoul at 9:45 a.m. local time.

The crash occurred during a routine training exercise and the pilot was able to safely eject, officials said.

South Korea’s Governor of Gyeonggi Province, Kim Dong-Yeon, said in a Twitter post that local firefighters were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire, adding that there is no risk of a secondary explosion from the crash.

The pilot was transported to the nearest medical facility and was listed in stable condition. The his/her name is not being released at this time.

The accident is under investigation.

The USAF Osan Air Base is located near Songtan Station in the city of Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 40 miles south of Seoul.