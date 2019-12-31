UPS Dropped Off a Package; Amazon Driver Stole It, Police Say

The Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving

An Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home, police said.

A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.

Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. Later that afternoon, an Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

New Year's Eve 3 hours ago

Cheers, Tears, Prayers for 2020: A New Decade Is Ushered in

Iraq 6 hours ago

Protesters Attack US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump Blames Iran

Wilkes-Barre police said charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us