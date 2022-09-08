‘Unmatched Dignity': Biden, Other World Leaders React to Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders around the world.

President Joe Biden called the Queen “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.”

In a statement, Biden and the first lady wrote that “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday that the queen “embodied continuity and the unity of the British nation over 70 years. I retain the memory of a friend of France, a queen of hearts who marked as never before her country and her century.”

Katalin Novak, the president of Hungary, noted the Queen's "unwavering service" in a tweet.

🏴🏴🏴 I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty, Queen Elisabeth II. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. Her unwavering service and dignified presence drew respect from everyone around the world. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CgGWJncyWf — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) September 8, 2022

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed sadness at the news, tweeting: “Germany remains forever grateful that she stretched out her hand to us in reconciliation after the terror of World War II.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi in a condolence message hailed the queen as having been “the absolute protagonist of world history of the last 70 years.” Draghi, who is now acting in a caretaker role ahead of Italian parliamentary elections later this month, said Elizabeth had represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth “with equilibrium, wisdom, respect for institutions and for democracy.”