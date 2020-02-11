Trump Suggests Military Should Consider Disciplinary Action Against Vindman

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested the military should consider disciplinary actions against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, and said there could be more departures from his administration related to the proceeding.

"We sent him on his way to a much different location, and the military can handle him any way they want," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "Gen. Milley has him now. I congratulate Gen. Milley," Trump said, referring to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump on Friday removed Vindman from his National Security Council post at the White House and had him escorted off the grounds.

For the full story, go to NBC News.