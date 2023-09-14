Trump says it's ‘very unlikely' he'd pardon himself if elected

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that it is "very unlikely" he would pardon himself if he wins another term in 2024, adding in an exclusive interview with NBC "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker that he believes he did nothing wrong.

"I think it’s very unlikely. What, what did I do wrong? I didn’t do anything wrong," Trump said. "You mean because I challenge an election, they want to put me in jail?"

The interview, Welker’s first as moderator of “Meet the Press,” will air Sunday on NBC affiliates across the country. NBC News has also extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to sit down with Welker for an interview.

Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been indicted four times — in federal court in Washington, D.C. and Florida, and in state courts in Georgia and New York. The charges stem from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his retention of classified documents after his defeat and hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

In the interview, conducted at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, Trump recounted the debate around the pardon question during the close of his first term.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.