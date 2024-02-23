Donald Trump

Trump calls on Alabama legislature to take action to protect IVF services

By Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. A judge in London on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation. Judge Karen Steyn said the case Trump filed against Orbis Business Intelligence should be dismissed.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Former President Donald Trump on Friday weighed in for the first time on the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling on in vitro fertilization a week ago, signaling that he opposes the decision and urging the state legislature to pass a measure to protect those services.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he "strongly" supports the availability of IVF for couples "who are trying to have a precious baby."

"Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life — and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies," he wrote. 

