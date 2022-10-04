Halloween

Top Costumes of 2022 For Pets, Kids and Adults Revealed by Costumes.com

The costume website based the list off of sales data and current trends

With Halloween quickly approaching, parents, kids and pets alike are all looking for a unique way to express themselves, and one recently released list might help those who are still making their decisions.

Costumes.com features over 8,000 different costume styles, but a handful have emerged as the most popular this year.

According to Costumes.com, the list was compiled by analyzing both current and historical sales as well as broader trending licenses.

Below is a look at the Top 10 costumes of the year for adults, children and pets:

Top 10 Pet Costumes

Top 10 Kids' Costumes

Top 10 Adult Costumes

