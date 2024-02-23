Wyoming

Three University of Wyoming swimmers killed and two injured in highway crash

The school said preliminary indications show the driver swerved, the vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times Thursday afternoon near the Wyoming-Colorado border.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

University of Wyoming
Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Three University of Wyoming swimming and diving team members died in a car crash Thursday afternoon, the school announced. 

The single-vehicle crash unfolded at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colorado, near the Wyoming-Colorado border, the university said in a news release

“Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times. The accident is under investigation,” the release said. 

Two other members of the men’s swimming and diving team also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. 

The victims names were not released pending family notification. 

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

Students in need of support were encouraged to contact the university’s counseling center or the dean of students office.

