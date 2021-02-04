There's a Crib in the White House for the Bidens' 10-Month-Old Grandson

Joe and Jill Biden are turning the White House into a real home.

The president and first lady moved into the residence just three weeks ago, but they’ve already added a number personal touches — including a cozy accommodation for the youngest member of their family.

First grandson Beau, the infant son of Hunter Biden, has his very own White House crib.

“We used to have two sets of bunk beds at home,” the president shared in an interview with People magazine. “(The grandchildren) outgrew them. Although we now have one little 10-month-old.”

Jill Biden added, “So there’s a room with a crib!”

Keeping family close is a priority for the Bidens, and that fact was on full display on Inauguration Day, as their children and grandchildren surrounded them — including baby Beau, who’s named after the president’s late son, Beau Biden III, the former attorney general of Delaware who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

“For us, family is the beginning, middle and end,” the 78-year-old explained. “And Jill’s going to warn me not to say this because I sometimes get emotional, but it meant so much that Beau was there — our son Beau, who was an incredible man. He was there in his namesake, his nephew Beau-y. It just seemed...”

“Complete,” the first lady said.

Now they look forward to having their whole family visit them at their new home. Of course, that new home isn’t exactly new to the commander in chief.

After serving as vice president for two terms, the president knows the space well. But moving into the living quarters of the executive mansion, and being able to invite his family along, is unlike anything he’s experienced.

“It’s surreal ... but it’s comfortable,” he said. “We were here for eight years, just not in this part of the residence. Spent a lot of time in the Cabinet Room and the Oval with the president. So upstairs (in the private family quarters) is new.”

But with personal mementos and furnishings, like that crib, they’ve already settled in.

“The residence staff has been so great, trying to make it feel like home for us,” Jill Biden said. “We have family pictures all around, our books, some furniture we brought from home.”

And, of course, they also have the comfort of a couple of other family members roaming the residence alongside them — their German shepherds Champ and Major.

